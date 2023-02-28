Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag freundlich

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,1 Prozent auf 71,85 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,10 USD. Bei 70,72 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 2.074.351 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 124,05 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 42,08 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 28.12.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 63,55 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,06 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

