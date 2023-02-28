Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag freundlich

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 22:00 Uhr 1,1 Prozent auf 71,85 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 72,10 USD. Bei 70,72 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 2.074.351 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (124,05 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.07.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 42,08 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.12.2022 auf bis zu 63,55 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,06 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.117,80 USD im Vergleich zu 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com