Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 1,4 Prozent im Plus bei 65,60 USD.
Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:08 Uhr 1,4 Prozent. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,76 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 64,74 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 403.967 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 47,12 Prozent niedriger. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 8,52 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.105,36 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.08.2023 terminiert.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
