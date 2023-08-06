Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ins Plus

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,8 Prozent auf 63,46 EUR zu.

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 08:00 Uhr 0,8 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 63,46 EUR. Bei 62,85 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 490 Stück.

Am 09.08.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 116,96 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 45,74 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 14,01 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,16 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 21.08.2023 erwartet. Die Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

