DAX-Anleger unentschlossen -- CompuGroup: Umsatzzielanhebung -- SAP kauft Start-up LeanIX -- Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US mit Aktienrückkauf -- Canopy Growth, C3.ai, GameStop im Fokus
Apple-Aktie gibt an der NASDAQ vorbörslich nach: Sorge um wichtigen Markt - China plant wohl Phone-Verbot am Arbeitsplatz
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

07.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 0,4 Prozent auf 73,71 USD nach.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:42 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 73,71 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 1.654 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. 21,65 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 21,94 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.138,68 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

