Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,3 Prozent bei 68,79 EUR.

Die Aktie verlor um 09:04 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 68,79 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,09 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 68,42 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 589 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 25,45 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 26,06 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

