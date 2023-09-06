DAX15.720 -0,1%ESt504.230 -1,2%MSCIW2.956 -0,6%Dow34.443 -0,6%Nas13.872 -1,1%Bitcoin24.036 +0,1%Euro1,0714 -0,1%Öl90,28 -0,4%Gold1.918 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9 TUI TUAG50 Vonovia A1ML7J Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A1XA8R BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien: Verkäufer dominieren -- SAP kauft Start-up LeanIX -- Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US mit Aktienrückkauf -- Canopy Growth, C3.ai, GameStop im Fokus
Top News
TecDAX-Papier TeamViewer-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in TeamViewer abgeworfen
DAX 40-Titel Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Siemens Healthineers abgeworfen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag

07.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,3 Prozent bei 68,79 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
68,11 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 09:04 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 68,79 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,09 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 68,42 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 589 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 25,45 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 26,06 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.