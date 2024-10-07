Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,9 Prozent auf 68,01 USD ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr 0,9 Prozent im Minus bei 68,01 USD. Bei 67,95 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 69,09 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 141.567 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 28.12.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,75 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 9,02 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 13.08.2024 Kursverluste bis auf 55,07 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 19,03 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,16 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2025-Bilanz gewähren.
Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 5,33 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
