Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag ins Minus

07.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,75 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 11:46 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,75 USD abwärts. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 25 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 45,21 Prozent. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 4,65 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 21.08.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Am 20.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Experten erwarten die Q3 2025-Kennzahlen am 18.11.2024.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

