Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagnachmittag an

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 62,62 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 1,3 Prozent auf 62,62 USD zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,06 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 62,46 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 206.590 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 30,17 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,97 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Experten kalkulieren am 18.11.2024 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

