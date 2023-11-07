DAX15.176 +0,3%ESt504.159 ±0,0%MSCIW2.889 +0,2%Dow34.156 +0,2%Nas13.644 +0,9%Bitcoin32.472 -0,7%Euro1,0690 -0,3%Öl82,69 -3,0%Gold1.965 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Amazon 906866 Telefonica Deutschland A1J5RX Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Lufthansa 823212 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Vonovia A1ML7J NVIDIA 918422
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- Uber macht Gewinn -- Ballard Power bleibt in Verlustzone -- WeWork hat Insolvenzantrag gestellt -- Daimler Truck, UBS, Evonik, Fraport im Fokus
Top News
RTS aktuell: RTS zum Handelsende in Grün
NYSE-Titel WeWork-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: WeWork hat Insolvenzantrag gestellt
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Schlussglocke: Wissen, was die Märkte bewegt. Nehmen Sie teil am Expertenwebinar mit Stephan Feuerstein und Ingmar Königshofen. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -w-
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagnachmittag an

07.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagnachmittag an

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 62,62 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,30 EUR -0,69 EUR -1,17%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 1,3 Prozent auf 62,62 USD zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,06 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 62,46 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 206.590 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 30,17 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,97 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Experten kalkulieren am 18.11.2024 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.