Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag zu

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 71,28 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 16:08 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 71,28 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 71,59 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 71,00 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 442.307 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 85,11 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 19,41 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 17,39 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
