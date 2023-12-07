Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagvormittag tiefer

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone

Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Gewinnzone

Heute im Fokus

Jefferies hebt TUI-Kursziel an. Barclays erhöht Deutsche Telekom-Kursziel. Renault will Produktionskosten mittels Digitalisierung senken. Stellantis protestiert gegen vermeintliche Wettbewerbsverzerrung in Kalifornien. Kapitalerhöhung bei ams OSRAM bald abgeschlossen. PVA Tepla-Finanzvorständin Ketter wird Chefin. SpaceX will wohl frisches Geld einsammeln. Sanofi will Schlagzahl in der Forschung erhöhen.