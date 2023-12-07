DAX16.637 -0,1%ESt504.477 -0,2%MSCIW3.021 -0,1%Dow36.054 -0,2%Nas14.147 -0,6%Bitcoin40.081 -1,3%Euro1,0774 ±0,0%Öl75,32 +1,4%Gold2.033 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BAT 916018 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Merck 659990 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt bei Conti -- GameStop enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- thyssenkrupp, BVB, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt aktuell: DAX unterbricht Rally - Gewinnmitnahmen
Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug: JPMorgan senkt Rating und Kursziel
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
07.12.2023: DAX - Erste Warnsignale! So könnte die Rally enden! -w-
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagvormittag tiefer

07.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagvormittag tiefer

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,9 Prozent auf 65,64 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,48 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,79%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 09:07 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,9 Prozent auf 65,64 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,64 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 66,08 EUR. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 251 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 79,16 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 20,60 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 20,29 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende leichter

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"