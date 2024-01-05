Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag kaum bewegt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Montagmittag wenig Änderung. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 66,96 USD.
Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 11:23 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 66,96 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 486 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 27,11 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 12,07 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
