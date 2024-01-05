DAX16.633 +0,2%ESt504.467 +0,1%MSCIW3.121 +0,2%Dow37.466 +0,1%Nas14.524 +0,1%Bitcoin41.162 +2,6%Euro1,0944 ±-0,0%Öl76,43 -3,1%Gold2.022 -1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Commerzbank CBK100 Boeing 850471 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Zalando ZAL111 Apple 865985 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwankt um Nulllinie -- Shell nimmt Milliarden-Wertberichtigung vor -- Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat -- EVOTEC erhält Meilensteinzahlung -- Daimler Truck, BVB, TRATON im Fokus
Top News
BVB-Aktie leichter: Sancho-Transfer stockt weiterhin - Kein Putschversuch laut Reus - Watzke verlässt 2025 BVB
NASDAQ-Titel Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich in Grün: 1,8 Millionen PCs in Deutschland mit unsicherem Windows-System
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
20 Trends für 2024: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2024. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen! -w-
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag kaum bewegt

08.01.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag kaum bewegt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Montagmittag wenig Änderung. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 66,96 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,15 EUR 0,36 EUR 0,59%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 11:23 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 66,96 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 486 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 27,11 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 12,07 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"