Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,3 Prozent auf 67,81 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 1,3 Prozent im Plus bei 67,81 USD. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 67,80 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 66,98 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 427.096 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,51 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,17 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.
Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
