DAX16.706 +0,7%ESt504.484 +0,5%MSCIW3.121 +0,2%Dow37.376 -0,2%Nas14.696 +1,2%Bitcoin41.041 +2,3%Euro1,0976 +0,3%Öl75,80 -3,9%Gold2.033 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Commerzbank CBK100 Boeing 850471 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Zalando ZAL111 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 Apple 865985 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX legt zu -- Shell nimmt Milliarden-Wertberichtigung vor -- Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat -- Boeing, Apple, Tesla, EVOTEC, Daimler Truck, TRATON im Fokus
Top News
Kryptokurse am Nachmittag
Darum fallen die Ölpreise zum Wochenstart kräftig
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
20 Trends für 2024: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2024. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen! -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

08.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,3 Prozent auf 67,81 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,15 EUR 0,36 EUR 0,59%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 1,3 Prozent im Plus bei 67,81 USD. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 67,80 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 66,98 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 427.096 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,51 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,17 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"