Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagvormittag fester

08.01.24 09:22 Uhr

08.01.24 09:22 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,35 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,86 EUR 0,07 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:05 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,35 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,35 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,15 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 82 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 79,49 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (03.02.2023). Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 29,57 Prozent zulegen. Bei einem Wert von 54,80 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (02.05.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,68 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.136,73 USD – ein Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

