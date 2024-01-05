Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Montagvormittag fester
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,35 EUR.
Um 09:05 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,35 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,35 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,15 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 82 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei einem Wert von 79,49 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (03.02.2023). Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 29,57 Prozent zulegen. Bei einem Wert von 54,80 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (02.05.2023). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,68 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.136,73 USD – ein Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
