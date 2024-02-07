DAX16.927 ±0,0%ESt504.697 +0,4%MSCIW3.265 +0,6%Dow38.677 +0,4%Nas15.757 +1,0%Bitcoin41.636 +1,3%Euro1,0764 -0,1%Öl79,88 +0,6%Gold2.030 -0,3%
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag freundlich

08.02.24 12:05 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,4 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,00 EUR 0,70 EUR 1,20%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:52 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,4 Prozent auf 59,56 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 59,56 EUR an. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 58,99 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 517 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 32,91 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 05.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,38 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

