Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,78 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,78 USD nach. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,07 USD. Mit einem Wert von 63,69 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 275.572 Aktien.
Am 09.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 84,44 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 32,39 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 7,68 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
2023 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q4 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
