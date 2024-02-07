DAX16.947 +0,2%ESt504.697 +0,4%MSCIW3.265 +0,6%Dow38.677 +0,4%Nas15.757 +1,0%Bitcoin41.503 +1,0%Euro1,0782 +0,1%Öl79,12 -0,4%Gold2.032 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste

08.02.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 58,99 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,00 EUR 0,70 EUR 1,20%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel um 08:42 Uhr um 0,6 Prozent auf 58,99 EUR nach. Bei 58,99 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 58,99 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 22 Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 34,19 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 05.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 7,49 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q4 2025 rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
