Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit Kursplus

08.03.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit Kursplus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 67,18 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,26 EUR 0,90 EUR 1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 11:42 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 67,18 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 702 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 12,99 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 12,35 Prozent wieder erreichen.

2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,42 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.146,46 USD – ein Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
