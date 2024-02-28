DAX17.832 -0,1%ESt504.976 ±0,0%MSCIW3.391 +1,0%Dow38.884 +0,2%Nas16.334 +0,4%Bitcoin62.093 +1,5%Euro1,0954 +0,1%Öl82,65 -0,9%Gold2.174 +0,6%
Ratgeber: Vermögensschaden Haftpflichtversicherung - für wen ist sie wichtig und welche Anbieter sind am günstigsten?
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester

08.03.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,6 Prozent auf 68,11 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,26 EUR 0,90 EUR 1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 1,6 Prozent auf 68,11 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 68,29 USD aus. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 67,66 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 412.110 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,44 Prozent zulegen. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 15,68 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,42 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.146,46 USD im Vergleich zu 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2025 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"