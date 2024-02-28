Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag zu

Blick auf Aktienkurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 61,55 EUR.

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 09:04 Uhr 0,2 Prozent. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 61,55 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 60,84 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 450 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 70,77 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 14,98 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 05.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 11,34 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.146,46 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

