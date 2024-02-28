DAX17.821 -0,1%ESt504.981 +0,1%MSCIW3.391 +1,0%Dow38.791 +0,3%Nas16.273 +1,5%Bitcoin61.633 +0,7%Euro1,0937 -0,1%Öl83,71 +0,4%Gold2.166 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F TUI TUAG50 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 HUGO BOSS A1PHFF Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- HelloFresh streicht Mittelfristziele -- Rivian schiebt Fabrik-Bau auf
Top News
BigBear.ai-Aktien vorbörslich im Sinkflug: Umsatz und Verlust hinter Wall Street-Konsens
Boeing-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: Boeing-Flieger von United Airlines verliert Rad beim Start
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ratgeber: Vermögensschaden Haftpflichtversicherung - für wen ist sie wichtig und welche Anbieter sind am günstigsten?
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag zu

08.03.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag zu

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 61,55 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,26 EUR 0,90 EUR 1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 09:04 Uhr 0,2 Prozent. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 61,55 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 60,84 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 450 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 70,77 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 14,98 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 05.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 11,34 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.146,46 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"