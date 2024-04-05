Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag billiger
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,81 USD ab.
Um 15:53 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,81 USD ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,70 USD. Bei 62,13 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 870.011 Stück.
Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 20,85 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 6,67 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.
Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Das EPS lag bei 1,42 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.146,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,92 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
