08.05.2023 09:22

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag höher

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag höher
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der London-Sitzung zuletzt 1,5 Prozent im Plus bei 63,67 USD.
Um 17:29 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der London-Sitzung um 1,5 Prozent auf 63,67 USD. Den London-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,31 USD. Zuletzt stieg das London-Volumen auf 2.420 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.117,80 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2024 wird am 23.05.2023 erwartet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

