Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag an Fahrt

08.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag an Fahrt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,40 USD.

Um 15:52 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,40 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 63,02 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Bei 61,65 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 145.317 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 21,64 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 23.04.2024 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,64 Prozent sinken.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,98 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications -0,36 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,15 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,12 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Schätzungsweise am 26.05.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q1 2026-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,92 USD im Jahr 2028 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

