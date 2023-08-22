DAX15.733 +0,1%ESt504.239 -1,0%MSCIW2.947 -0,3%Dow34.600 +0,3%Nas13.813 +0,5%Bitcoin24.143 -1,4%Euro1,0710 +0,1%Öl90,74 +1,1%Gold1.920 ±0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Freitagnachmittag

08.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 1,0 Prozent im Minus bei 72,96 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
67,80 EUR -0,43 EUR -0,63%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 72,96 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 72,65 USD nach. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 73,60 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 302.167 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 18,63 Prozent niedriger. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 17,15 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

