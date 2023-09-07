DAX15.649 -0,5%ESt504.201 -1,9%MSCIW2.947 -0,3%Dow34.501 +0,2%Nas13.749 -0,9%Bitcoin24.452 -0,2%Euro1,0711 +0,1%Öl89,86 +0,1%Gold1.924 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag gefragt

08.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,9 Prozent.

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 08:50 Uhr 0,9 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 69,55 EUR an. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 68,82 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 21 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 11.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 86,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 24,08 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 21,54 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

