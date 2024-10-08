DAX19.069 -0,2%ESt504.949 -0,4%MSCIW3.688 +0,2%Dow42.002 +0,1%Nas18.127 +1,1%Bitcoin56.904 +0,2%Euro1,0968 ±-0,0%Öl77,19 -4,9%Gold2.611 -1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Super Micro Computer A40MRM Xiaomi A2JNY1 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Alibaba A117ME Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX reduziert Verluste - 19.000 zurückerobert -- Wall Street in Grün -- Buffett verkauft BoA-Aktien -- Commerzbank erweitert Geschäft mit Superreichen -- SuperMicro, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
Daimler Truck-Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Daimler Truck-Aktie Daimler Truck-Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Daimler Truck-Aktie
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Dienstagnachmittag So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Dienstagnachmittag
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin ETP: Einfacher Zugang über regulierte Märkte. Verwahrung auf institutionellem Niveau. Niedrige Kosten.
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

08.10.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 67,15 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,57 EUR -0,62 EUR -1,00%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 1,5 Prozent auf 67,15 USD nach. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 67,09 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,30 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 204.979 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 74,75 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.12.2023). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 10,17 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 17,99 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,61 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2025 5,33 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach

Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus

NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"