Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 67,15 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 1,5 Prozent auf 67,15 USD nach. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 67,09 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,30 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 204.979 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 74,75 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.12.2023). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 10,17 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 17,99 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,61 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2025 5,33 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
