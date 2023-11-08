Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochmittag nordwärts
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,02 EUR zu.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 11:05 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Plus bei 59,02 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 59,02 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Bei 58,51 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 159 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei 85,00 EUR markierte der Titel am 15.11.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 30,56 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 02.05.2023 bei 54,80 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 7,15 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q3 2025 erwarten Experten am 18.11.2024.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
