Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag ins Minus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 62,32 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 62,32 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 62,07 USD ab. Bei 62,42 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 165.002 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 89,67 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 43,89 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 5,52 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Bilanz am 18.11.2024.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

