DAX15.103 -0,3%ESt504.137 -0,4%MSCIW2.887 -0,1%Dow34.153 +0,2%Nas13.640 +0,9%Bitcoin33.102 -0,1%Euro1,0669 -0,3%Öl81,68 +0,3%Gold1.966 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Telefonica Deutschland A1J5RX Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Plug Power A1JA81 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Bilanzflut: DAX tiefer -- Commerzbank erwartet Milliardengewinn -- LANXESS mit Verlust -- adidas, pbb, Bayer, E.ON, Rivian, Siemens Healthineers, eBay, DHL im Fokus
Top News
Netflix-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: Netflix mit neuer Doku-Serie über Robbie Williams
eBay schlägt Gewinnerwartungen - Umsatzprognose enttäuscht: eBay-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich tiefer
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Vormittag vor

08.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Vormittag vor

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,2 Prozent im Plus bei 58,58 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,00 EUR -0,30 EUR -0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 08:00 Uhr 0,2 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 58,58 EUR an. Bei 58,58 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 4 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 47,32 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,85 Prozent.

Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q3 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.