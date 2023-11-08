Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Vormittag vor

08.11.23 09:23 Uhr

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,2 Prozent im Plus bei 58,58 EUR.

Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 08:00 Uhr 0,2 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 58,58 EUR an. Bei 58,58 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 4 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten. Bei 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 47,32 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,85 Prozent. Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert. Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q3 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 18.11.2024 präsentieren. In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden. Redaktion finanzen.net Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

