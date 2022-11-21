  • Suche
09.01.2023 12:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gefragt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gefragt
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,5 Prozent auf 65,69 EUR.
Die Aktie notierte um 12:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 1,5 Prozent auf 65,69 EUR zu. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,91 EUR ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Mit einem Wert von 64,80 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 351 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 158,30 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (07.01.2022). Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 58,50 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 59,71 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.12.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 10,02 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.11.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent auf 1.101,90 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

