Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 04:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,42 EUR. Bei 64,80 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 693 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 07.01.2022 bei 158,30 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 59,31 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 59,71 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 7,89 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.101,90 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com