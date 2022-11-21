  • Suche
09.01.2023 15:27

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,5 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 04:22 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,42 EUR. Bei 64,80 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 693 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 07.01.2022 bei 158,30 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 59,31 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 59,71 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 7,89 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.101,90 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

06.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.net)
06.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
06.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications legt am Freitagvormittag zu (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

06.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursplus
06.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
06.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications legt am Freitagvormittag zu
08.12.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
22.12.22Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
02.01.23Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
04.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
