Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

09.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,7 Prozent auf 67,91 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,61 EUR -1,10 EUR -1,75%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 16:08 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 67,91 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 67,21 USD ab. Mit einem Wert von 67,46 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 621.464 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,33 Prozent wieder erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 13,30 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

