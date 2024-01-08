DAX16.679 -0,2%ESt504.469 -0,4%MSCIW3.154 +1,1%Dow37.683 +0,6%Nas14.844 +2,2%Bitcoin42.626 -0,6%Euro1,0940 -0,1%Öl77,55 +1,7%Gold2.037 +0,4%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot

09.01.24 09:22 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 62,15 EUR abwärts.

Um 09:22 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 62,15 EUR. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,10 EUR. Bei 62,12 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 336 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 79,16 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 27,37 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 12,20 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

