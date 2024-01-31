DAX16.927 -0,2%ESt504.716 +0,1%MSCIW3.266 ±0,0%Dow38.596 -0,3%Nas15.934 +0,9%Bitcoin43.936 +4,5%Euro1,0784 +0,1%Öl82,11 +0,4%Gold2.023 -0,5%
Inflationsdaten im Blick: DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Pinterest-Bilanz mit Licht und Schatten -- Affirm-Prognose trübt Freude über starke Quartalszahlen -- NVIDIA, Arm, Expedia im Fokus
NASDAQ-Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen
Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags mit Gewinnen
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden

09.02.24 16:09 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,4 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,90 EUR 1,90 EUR 3,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 16:08 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,4 Prozent auf 64,79 USD. Bei 64,83 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 64,21 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 618.125 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 16.02.2023 bei 80,80 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 24,72 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 9,11 Prozent.

Im Jahr 2023 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

