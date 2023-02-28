Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain

Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 62,47 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 62,21 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 62,26 USD. Bisher wurden heute 233.001 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 98,59 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 3,23 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q1 2025 rechnen Experten am 20.05.2024.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

