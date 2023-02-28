  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
09.05.2023 09:22

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagvormittag tiefer
Kursverlauf
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt um 1,1 Prozent auf 56,92 EUR nach.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 08:28 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 56,92 EUR abwärts. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 56,92 EUR nach. Mit einem Wert von 56,92 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 250 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.07.2022 auf bis zu 121,72 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 53,24 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 4,31 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 27.02.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD, nach 1,29 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.117,80 USD gegenüber 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.05.2023 terminiert. Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen (finanzen.net)
08.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
08.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag höher (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Um 18 Uhr live: So profitieren Anleger von neuen Trends in der Medizin-Branche!

Der Welt­gesund­heits­markt wächst rasant: Medizi­nischer Fort­schritt, bessere Diagnosen und demografischer Wandel sind nur drei der vielen Umsatz­treiber. Sie als Anleger können an diesem Mega­trend teilhaben. Sie wollen wissen, wie das geht? Dann seien Sie heute Abend live dabei!

Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

08.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
08.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag stärker
08.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag höher
15.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
05.05.23Insiders Selling Zoom Video Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Footwear Manufacturer
05.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Börse Aktuell - Warten auf den Impuls
Marktüberblick: TUI vor Zahlen gesucht
Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Merck KGaA, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Börse
Oberes Bollinger Band löst Distribution aus
Apple - Kurs neue Rekordstände?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Über den harten Kern der Inflation
BIT Capital: Ein Kursverlust von 48 Prozent bei Chegg - wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an
Der Top Trade der Woche: +478,90 %
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Minus 23 oder plus 30 Prozent – So entwickeln sich die Immobilienpreise in Ihrer Region
„Müssten das halbe Erdgeschoss umbauen“ – daran scheitert die Wärmepumpe in der Realität
Gehalt, Branche, Beruf, Region – das sind Deutschlands Einkommensmillionäre
Mit dieser deutschen Aktie profitieren Sie jetzt vom Solar-Boom
Teslas Wette aufs knappe Lithium und Palantirs KI-Versprechen

Heute im Fokus

Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten: DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- HENSOLDT verdient deutlich mehr -- K+S senkt Gewinnprognose -- PayPal verdient mehr -- Palantir, Fresenius, FMC im Fokus

NORMA Group erleidet in Q1 Gewinneinbruch. Wacker Neuson konnte zum Jahresauftakt wachsen. ADVA profitiert in Q1 von seiner Sparte Optical Networking. Dürr ist stark ins neue Jahr gestartet. Carl Zeiss Meditec bestätigt im April gesenkte Jahresprognose. Credit-Suisse-Chef Körner in UBS-Konzernleitung geholt. Evonik-EBITDA leicht über Erwartungen. Daimler Truck bestätigt Ausblick nach starkem 1. Quartal. PPF erhöht Beteiligung an ProSiebenSat.1 erneut.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 18/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 18/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 18/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Neue Forbes-Liste: Das sind die zehn reichsten Menschen 2023
Forbes Ranking 2023
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welchen geldpolitischen Kurs erwarten Sie von der nächsten Sitzung der US-Notenbank Fed?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen