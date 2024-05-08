DAX18.680 +1,0%ESt505.052 +0,3%MSCIW3.396 -0,2%Dow39.225 +0,4%Nas16.321 +0,1%Bitcoin57.605 +1,2%Euro1,0773 +0,2%Öl83,54 -0,3%Gold2.330 +0,9%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Nachmittag

09.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Nachmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,73 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,60 EUR -0,91 EUR -1,58%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 15:53 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,73 USD zu. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,80 USD. Bei 61,13 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 52.898 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 22,96 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 4,62 Prozent.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,98 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications -0,36 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,15 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,12 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren. Experten kalkulieren am 26.05.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q1 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NameHebelKOEmittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

