Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag südwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 66,98 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 66,98 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 66,66 USD. Bei 67,43 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 216.898 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 12.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 114,99 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 71,68 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 9,75 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q2 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.