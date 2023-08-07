DAX15.840 +0,4%ESt504.315 +0,6%TDax3.135 +0,4%Dow35.174 -0,4%Nas13.726 -1,1%Bitcoin27.082 -0,3%Euro1,0979 +0,2%Öl86,74 +0,7%Gold1.916 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TUI TUAG50 Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Novo Nordisk A1XA8R Infineon 623100 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Nikola A2P4A9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
China-Daten im Fokus: Dow stabil -- DAX im Plus -- E.ON steigert Gewinn -- Brenntag verdient deutlich weniger -- TUI optimistisch für Sommergeschäft -- Ballard Power,AMC, Lyft, Rivian, WeWork im Fokus
Top News
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittwochnachmittag
Euro Dollar Kurs: Darum erholt sich der Euro größtenteils von Vortagsverlusten
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag südwärts

09.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag südwärts

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 66,98 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,39 EUR 1,20 EUR 1,99%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 66,98 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 66,66 USD. Bei 67,43 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 216.898 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 12.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 114,99 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 71,68 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 9,75 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q2 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.