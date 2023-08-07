DAX15.956 +1,2%ESt504.347 +1,4%TDax3.161 +1,3%Dow35.314 -0,5%Nas13.884 -0,8%Bitcoin27.149 ±-0,0%Euro1,0977 +0,2%Öl86,38 +0,2%Gold1.928 +0,2%
SYNLAB-Aktie steigt dennoch: SYNLAB von weniger COVID-Tests und steigenden Kosten ausgebremst
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag freundlich

09.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,84 EUR.

Zoom Video Communications
61,15 EUR 0,96 EUR 1,59%
Im Tradegate-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 09:08 Uhr 0,2 Prozent. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,84 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 61,12 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 326 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 10.08.2022 auf bis zu 113,32 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 45,43 Prozent niedriger. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 04.05.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 54,57 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,76 Prozent sinken.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 vorlegen. Am 19.08.2024 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2025 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.