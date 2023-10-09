DAX15.105 -0,8%ESt504.105 -1,0%MSCIW2.845 +1,0%Dow33.309 -0,3%Nas13.321 -0,8%Bitcoin26.082 -1,4%Euro1,0547 -0,4%Öl87,90 +4,1%Gold1.851 +1,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

09.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,6 Prozent auf 64,40 USD abwärts.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 16:08 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1,6 Prozent auf 64,40 USD ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,53 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 63,97 USD. Bisher wurden heute 1.045.175 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 12.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 89,67 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 28,18 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,14 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die kommende Q3 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 veröffentlicht.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
