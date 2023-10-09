DAX15.152 -0,5%ESt504.121 -0,6%MSCIW2.845 +1,0%Dow33.408 +0,9%Nas13.431 +1,6%Bitcoin26.330 -0,4%Euro1,0539 -0,5%Öl86,90 +2,9%Gold1.850 +1,0%
Hamas greift Israel an: DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Schaeffler will Vitesco kaufen -- Deutsche Telekom plant Stellenabbau -- Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, Lufthansa, Varta, VW im Fokus
Vitesco-Aktie +20 Prozent, Schaeffler-Aktie unter Druck: Schaeffler plant Übernahme von Vitesco - Umbau zu E-Mobilitätszulieferer
Börse Frankfurt reagiert auf Israel-Krieg: DAX im Minus - HENSOLDT-Aktie und Rheinmetall-Aktie gesucht
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger

09.10.23 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 1,2 Prozent bei 61,39 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,00 EUR -1,41 EUR -2,30%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09:04 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 61,39 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 61,39 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 61,39 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 324 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 40,58 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 12,50 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

