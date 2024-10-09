DAX19.258 +1,0%ESt504.984 +0,7%MSCIW3.715 +0,6%Dow42.485 +1,0%Nas18.285 +0,6%Bitcoin56.745 +0,2%Euro1,0951 -0,3%Öl76,70 -1,0%Gold2.614 -0,3%
Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Milliardendeal: Rio Tinto übernimmt Arcadium Lithium -- Hedgefonds-Einstieg bei Gerresheimer -- RENK, Bayer, NIO, Continental, Nordex im Fokus
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Darum geraten die Ölpreise erneut unter Druck
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag ins Plus

09.10.24 16:09 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,4 Prozent auf 69,31 USD zu.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 15:52 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,4 Prozent auf 69,31 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,46 USD zu. Bei 68,12 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ 208.309 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2023 bei 74,75 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 7,28 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 20,55 Prozent sinken.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,71 USD gegenüber 0,61 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1,14 Mrd. USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1,16 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen.

Am 18.11.2024 dürfte die Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,33 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

