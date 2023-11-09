DAX15.302 +0,5%ESt504.216 +0,9%MSCIW2.888 ±0,0%Dow34.112 -0,1%Nas13.650 +0,1%Bitcoin34.513 +3,5%Euro1,0692 -0,2%Öl80,07 +0,5%Gold1.946 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power A1JA81 Lufthansa 823212 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Berichtssaison im Fokus: DAX fester -- Rheinmetall verdient im 3. Quartal deutlich mehr -- Deutsche Telekom, Merck, Airbus, Brenntag, Hannover Rück, Henkel, VW, Apple, Disney, Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie höher: Deutsche Telekom hat Erwartungen bei Umsatz und bereinigtem Konzernüberschuss knapp erreicht
1&1-Aktie mittlerweile leichter: Kartellamt springt Mobilfunker 1&1 zur Seite
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Die Aktienkurse steigen wieder - hier finden Sie die neuesten Marktanalysen. 74.6% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Donnerstagmittag vor

09.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Donnerstagmittag vor

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,3 Prozent auf 57,76 EUR zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,42 EUR -0,38 EUR -0,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:40 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Tradegate-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 57,76 EUR. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 57,76 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 57,37 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 472 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 11.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 86,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 49,41 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 5,52 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Bilanz am 18.11.2024.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.