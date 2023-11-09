Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Donnerstagmittag vor
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,3 Prozent auf 57,76 EUR zu.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 11:40 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Tradegate-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 57,76 EUR. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 57,76 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 57,37 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 472 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Am 11.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 86,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 49,41 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 5,52 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Bilanz am 18.11.2024.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.