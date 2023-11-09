Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

DAX15.324 +0,6%ESt504.222 +1,0%MSCIW2.888 ±0,0%Dow34.111 ±0,0%Nas13.672 +0,2%Bitcoin34.756 +4,3%Euro1,0713 ±0,0%Öl81,13 +1,8%Gold1.962 +0,6%
09.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 1,1 Prozent im Minus bei 61,17 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:08 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,17 USD abwärts. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,16 USD. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 61,98 USD. Bisher wurden heute 262.986 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 46,59 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 3,75 Prozent sinken.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2025 rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

