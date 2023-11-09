DAX15.228 ±-0,0%ESt504.192 +0,3%MSCIW2.888 ±0,0%Dow34.112 -0,1%Nas13.650 +0,1%Bitcoin34.240 +2,7%Euro1,0696 -0,1%Öl80,34 +0,8%Gold1.950 ±-0,0%
Berichtssaison im Fokus: DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- Deutsche Telekom hat Erwartungen beim Umsatz knapp erreicht -- Merck, Airbus, Brenntag, Hannover Rück, Henkel, Rheinmetall, VW im Fokus
Erneute Zahlenflut an der Börse Frankfurt: DAX hält sich wacker über der 15.200er-Marke
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie wenig bewegt: Nach Schüssen in Mercedes-Werk - Mordprozess beginnt in Stuttgart
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag schwächer

09.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag schwächer

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der GVIE-Sitzung um 0,9 Prozent auf 57,24 EUR ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im GVIE-Handel um 09:05 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,9 Prozent bei 57,24 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 57,24 EUR. Bei 57,24 EUR startete der Titel in den GVIE-Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 30 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 15.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 84,93 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 48,38 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,04 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 4,00 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 20.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Mit der Vorlage der Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

