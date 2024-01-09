DAX16.687 ±-0,0%ESt504.468 ±0,0%MSCIW3.147 -0,2%Dow37.561 +0,1%Nas14.896 +0,3%Bitcoin41.439 -1,7%Euro1,0956 +0,3%Öl77,49 ±0,0%Gold2.025 -0,3%
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

10.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 67,79 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,15 EUR 0,54 EUR 0,88%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 16:08 Uhr ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 67,79 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 67,58 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 68,25 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 418.983 Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 25,55 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 13,14 Prozent.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

