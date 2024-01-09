Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Vormittag Boden gut
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im BMN-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 62,85 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:14 Uhr zu und stieg im BMN-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 62,85 EUR. Bei 62,94 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,53 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 5 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 07.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 79,39 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 26,32 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 54,94 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 12,59 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Datum
Rating
Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
