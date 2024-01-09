DAX16.666 -0,1%ESt504.463 -0,1%MSCIW3.147 -0,2%Dow37.525 -0,4%Nas14.858 +0,1%Bitcoin41.780 -0,9%Euro1,0940 +0,1%Öl77,71 +0,3%Gold2.033 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Boeing 850471 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 BYD A0M4W9 Apple 865985 Neotech Metals A3EXTU
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Gehacktes X-Konto der SEC sorgt für Ausschläge beim Bitcoin -- Redcare Pharmacy steigert Umsatz -- Novartis, Boeing, Alphabet im Fokus
Top News
ENCAVIS-Aktie schwächelt: ENCAVIS kaufte sechs weitere Windparks - Erwerb von Solarparks geplant
Börse Frankfurt: DAX vor US-Inflationszahlen unentschlossen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Vormittag Boden gut

10.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Vormittag Boden gut

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im BMN-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 62,85 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,17 EUR 0,56 EUR 0,91%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 09:14 Uhr zu und stieg im BMN-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 62,85 EUR. Bei 62,94 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 62,53 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 5 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 07.02.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 79,39 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 26,32 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 54,94 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 12,59 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"