So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher

10.02.25 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,4 Prozent auf 86,50 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
83,53 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,08%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr 0,4 Prozent im Plus bei 86,50 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 87,42 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 86,91 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 42.492 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 26.11.2024 markierte das Papier bei 92,78 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 7,26 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Abschläge von 36,34 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 25.11.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2024 endete. Das EPS lag bei 0,67 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 0,47 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,18 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 3,59 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die kommende Q4 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 24.02.2025 veröffentlicht. Die Vorlage der Q4 2026-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 02.03.2026 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,44 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"