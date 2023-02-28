Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag fester

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im London-Handel um 17:14 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,4 Prozent auf 71,19 USD. Zum London-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 70,18 USD. Bisher wurden heute 2.107 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 27.02.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.117,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Am 07.06.2023 werden die Q1 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,20 USD fest.

