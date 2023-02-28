Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag Verlust reich

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr um 3,0 Prozent auf 69,71 USD ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,69 USD. Mit einem Wert von 71,18 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 370.913 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 124,05 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 43,80 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.12.2022 auf bis zu 63,55 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 9,69 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umsetzen können.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.06.2023 erwartet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

